Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Salma Hayek says she lost out on iconic Matrix role as she is ‘lazy’

By Adam White
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

Salma Hayek has recalled losing out on a role in The Matrix as she was too “lazy” during her audition for the classic sci-fi film.

Hayek revealed she was one of the major contenders for the female lead of Trinity in the 1999 film, which was ultimately won by Carrie-Anne Moss. While appearing on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with host Jada Pinkett Smith, Hayek said that her friendship with the actor and talk show presenter began when they both lost the part.

“We had jumped through many hurdles and screen testing and many auditions, and they brought these stunt coordinators from Asia and it was the physical test,” Hayek remembered during the episode. “Now I’m flexible, I’m agile, but I’m lazy. I never really went to the gym.”

She continued: “They said to me, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?!’ ‘Around, you have to run around’ – I couldn’t even go around the room once, I was [panting].”

Hayek then remembered Pinkett Smith entering the training room after her, dubbing her a “mean, lean, sexy machine”.

“Oh my god, she was so good!” Hayek laughed. “It was so embarrassing. She was so fit, she was so focused, she was so disciplined, she was so capable, she was so gracious. And I just looked at this woman and I thought to myself, ‘That’s who I wanna be when I grow up’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S73ly_0acpsS1w00

Pinkett Smith ended up not getting the Trinity role either, but was so well-liked by directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski that they invited her to play a different character, Niobe, in the film’s three sequels.

The actor will reprise her Niobe role in the forthcoming The Matrix Resurrections .

While the film’s plot remains under wraps, a Twitter user has claimed to have seen a test screening of the sequel , which they dubbed “meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault”.

The film will be released on 22 December.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Salma Hayek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Matrix#Trinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionDaily Iberian

Salma Hayek's husband joked she 'landed' him because she's not into fashion

Francois-Henri Pinault jokingly told Salma Hayek she "landed" him as a husband because she "doesn't care" about fashion. The 59-year-old businessman is the chairman and CEO of French luxury goods firm Kering - which is in charge of designer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent - and the 'House of Gucci' actress is the envy of her friends who would love to be married to a man with access to free designer goods.
Relationship AdviceHuffingtonPost

Salma Hayek Reveals Her Best Advice For A Successful Relationship

Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire CEO François-Henri Pinault, have been married for 12 years. And in that amount of time, the actor says she’s learned an important key to a very strong relationship: never say “anything nasty to each other.”. Hayek opened up about the two’s relationship on Wednesday...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Reveals She Was Nearly Cast in ‘The Matrix’ — and Why She Didn’t Get the Role. Salma Hayek says that she was one of the four finalists, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, to play Trinity, member of the Nebuchadnezzar, computer hacker and leading love interest in the Wachowskis’ Matri…
Moviesimdb.com

Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test

Salma Hayek joined Jada Pinkett Smith on the most recent installment of the latter’s Facebook interview series “Red Table Talk” (via Yahoo Entertainment) and revealed she was one of the four finalists in the casting process for Trinity in “The Matrix.” One of the other four finalists was Pinkett Smith herself. Hayek’s career was red hot at the time following U.S. breakthrough “Desperado,” popular rom-com “Fools Rush In,” and more. But when “The Matrix” casting process built to a physical endurance test, Hayek said she didn’t stand a chance.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Salma Hayek is glad she waited until her 40s to become a mother

Salma Hayek has revealed she's glad that she waited until her 40s to become a mother, as it gave her the opportunity to focus on her career first. The Mexican-American actress and producer, now 54, shares 13-year-old Valentina with French husband Francois-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009, but admits that before meeting her future husband, she wasn't sure if having children was on the cards for her.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Megan Fox Says She Is "Overlooked" for "Comedy" ​Roles Due to Her Looks

Megan Fox built a career off playing the "hot mean girl" in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Jennifer's Body, but she's definitely more than her looks. Like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and more who were victims to the pervading misogyny​ of the early oughts, ​Fox is now being viewed in a new light drastically different than decades ago. The 35-year-old addressed people underestimating her in a new Washington Post article. "I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career," she explained. "And then that started to change more recently as people revisited my interviews,...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Salma Hayek Practiced Cursing Before Filming Scenes with Samuel L. Jackson: 'Quite Intimidating'

Salma Hayek made sure she could nail her f-bombs before sharing the screen with Samuel L. Jackson. While appearing on The Tonight Show Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actress, 54, said that she had to practice delivering swear words for the new movie Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard since she would be scene partners with Jackson, who's known to tackle foul-mouthed movie dialogue.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Salma Hayek says people wrongly think the menopause is ‘when a woman stops being sexy’

Salma Hayek has spoken out about the myths and misconceptions surrounding the menopause.Speaking to The Sunday Times Style, the 54-year-old actor explained how it was her idea to make her character menopausal in the action film The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.Hayek plays plays Sonia Kincaid in the film, who is married to an assassin (Samuel L Jackson), and goes travelling with a bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds).“For me it was very important to put it in the plot, because it is such a real issue for everyone,” she told the publication. “People have the wrong assumption that [the menopause] is when a woman...
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Salma Hayek, 54, wows in black lace-trimmed dress

Salma Hayek is defying the laws of aging once again. The 54-year-old actress is known for putting her svelte physique front and center in a bikini and posting the images on her official Instagram page. Over the weekend, Hayek posted some pictures from a recent photoshoot. In one snap, the...