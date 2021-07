BBB Scam Alert: COVID-19 vaccine passports are coming;. Columbus, OH – (June 30th, 2021) Vaccine passports – digital records of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status – are on their way. This is likely to be a QR code on your phone, which you scan to enter a flight or event. As with any major new initiative, scammers always find ways to take advantage of the confusion and anxiety surrounding the change. BBB warns to be on the lookout for vaccine passport cons.