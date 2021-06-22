Cancel
How Your 529 College Savings Account Affects Financial Aid

 16 days ago

Saving for a child’s future is essential but guessing how to pay for a child’s college education can seem overwhelming for many parents. Fortunately, when planning for their children’s future education, parents have help. Opening college savings accounts, like a 529 plan, is an excellent way for parents to take advantage of growing their account, with earnings that are deferred from both federal and state taxes. 529 plans also lessen a child’s reliance on student loans. And 529 plan resources can be used toward the tuition costs of any eligible college, university, vocational school, or other postsecondary educational institution, anywhere in the US and at some schools abroad. Investing in a 529 plan can be a decisive win for parents saving for their child’s future. However, many parents question the impact of 529 plan assets on a child’s financial aid eligibility. The good news is that the impact can be minimal.

