Inside Art with Michael Rose—Preview of Summer Exhibit at Newport’s Coastal Contemporary Gallery

Newport, Rhode Island, has historically been regarded as a playground for the well-to-do. Today’s Newport, however, has shifted from a summer enclave for robber barons to a tourist destination for a broad audience. One of the city’s art galleries continues to forge ahead with an exciting vision for what a commercial art space can be. A younger venue, Coastal Contemporary Gallery was founded in 2018 and offers visitors an opportunity to experience a diverse range of new visual art on the city’s bustling Thames Street. This summer the gallery has exciting programs scheduled, making it well worth a trip to the city by the sea.