Inside Art with Michael Rose—Preview of Summer Exhibit at Newport’s Coastal Contemporary Gallery

By Michael Rose, Art Contributor
GoLocalProv
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport, Rhode Island, has historically been regarded as a playground for the well-to-do. Today’s Newport, however, has shifted from a summer enclave for robber barons to a tourist destination for a broad audience. One of the city’s art galleries continues to forge ahead with an exciting vision for what a commercial art space can be. A younger venue, Coastal Contemporary Gallery was founded in 2018 and offers visitors an opportunity to experience a diverse range of new visual art on the city’s bustling Thames Street. This summer the gallery has exciting programs scheduled, making it well worth a trip to the city by the sea.

