Trader Joe's shoppers that purchased a specific type of chocolate treat should make haste to either trash the product, or take it back to the store for a full refund. The product in question is Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, which come in a 1.4 ounce pack of two, according to Eat This, Not That! Unlike many recalls, which only impact certain regions, these were distributed to locations nationwide. The issue with the product is, although the label does state, "May contain traces of ... peanut," it's now believed that the batch is indeed contaminated with peanut protein.