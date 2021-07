The Czech Republic are hoping their European fairytale at the expense of Denmark this weekend as they look to book themselves a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. Few gave Jaroslav Silhavy's team much chance of progressing beyond the group stage, but they haven't looked back since Patrik Schick's stunning winner against Scotland. Four points from a tricky group preceded an historic win against the Netherlands, and now the Czechs are out to prove they are a force to be reckoned with in Europe.