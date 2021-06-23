Case Study: Colombian sugar mill use TOC to prevent costly product leaks
Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analysis provides a simple and accurate analytical tool to detect leaks that could result in equipment damage and costly production losses. The prominent Colombian sugar mill, Ingenio Pichichi, needed to improve the monitoring and performance of its water streams. By utilizing TOC monitoring with the Sievers InnovOx Laboratory TOC Analyzer at critical steps, Ingenio Pichichi can achieve profit goals and maintain both environmental and operational objectives.www.newfoodmagazine.com