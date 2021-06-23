America's 5 Best Destinations for a Summer Running Vacation

[Sees all hands enthusiastically raised across the entire internet]. That’s what we thought. We’ve all earned a break to enjoy a few vices at Viceroy Los Cabos, an ultra-modern, avant-garde San José Del Cabo retreat less than two hours via plane from the Valley (thanks to daily flights on both American and Southwest Airlines as well as several private providers in Scottsdale). As much an architectural wonder as a resort, Viceroy Los Cabos was originally conceptualized by Mexico-based architect Miguel Angel Aragonés and then brought to life by Arquitectura de Interiores, making its formal debut in 2018. From the outside, the entire 194-room masterpiece (plus 14 residences that debuted in 2019) is stark white, almost as if it is a natural extension of the surrounding white sand beaches.