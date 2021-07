Originally Posted On: What is CIEM and Why Cloud Security Teams Should Make it a Priority (sonraisecurity.com) Global spending on cloud service providers is set to increase in 2021 by 18.4% to $304.9 billion, up from $257.5 billion in 2020. Organizations face the major challenge of reducing complexity in their cloud environments while enforcing least privilege through managing high volumes of people and non-people identities and their access. As these companies move to the cloud, security teams must contend with entitlements tied to people identities, managing up to tens of thousands of non-people identities. Those already in the cloud may not even be aware of this security risk, so they start to look for what is known as a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solution.