A new version of the remote access Trojan known as Agent Tesla has resurfaced, this time distributing what researchers have found is an updated version of the malware by using an infected email attachment that aims to steal everything from username and password credentials to a victim’s cryptocurrency. This malware is actually pretty common and has been around since at least 2014. Researchers at Fortinet in a newly published threat research report note that it’s via a Microsoft Excel document attached to a spam email whereby the malware downloads and executes several pieces of code. “This malware,” the researchers explain, “is...