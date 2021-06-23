Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Enel CEO calls for halt to extraction of new fossil fuels

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – The aggressive use of current technologies can stop the growth of greenhouse gasses by 2030 but we need to stop producing more fossil fuels, the chief executive of Europe’s biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday. “We have to agree that we have to stop the extraction of...

wibqam.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enel#Ceo#Europe#Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrywibqam.com

Azerbaijan says Caspian gas platforms safe amid reports of fire

BAKU (Reuters) – Azerbaijan’s state energy company, SOCAR, said on Sunday its offshore gas platforms in the Caspian Sea were safe after media reports of a large fire in the area. Videos and photos published online showed smoke rising above the sea off the coast. Russia’s RIA news agency cited...
Energy Industryblogforarizona.net

Climate Scientist Exposes Deceptions by Fossil Fuel Industry

Today, fossil fuel companies are using disinformation and deceptive tactics to block actions against climate change – and keep their profits flowing – according to a leading climate scientist. They are harnessing the anti-science playbooks of the tobacco and gun industry playbooks. Michael Mann, a Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science...
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Fossil fuels are not the way forward

The news that Millennium Bulk Terminals and the Kalama ethanol refinery project are officially dead is a great relief to air breathers, but it’s not the end of threats to our county’s environmental health. That’s why it was extremely disappointing to read TDN’s view is to criticize Washington for rejecting those poisonous projects, and call for more industrial development.
Energy Industrywibqam.com

Iraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in a video posted on Saturday on the ministry’s Facebook page that BP was considering withdrawing from Iraq, and that Russia’s Lukoil had sent a formal notification saying it wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 field to Chinese companies.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Hydropower is the 'forgotten giant' of clean electricity, IEA says

The IEA has said that low-carbon hydro power will need a sweeping policy and investment push to prevent its growth from slowing by 23%. IEA Executive Director Faith Birol has stated that hydropower is the "forgotten giant of clean electricity". However, there are obstacles in the way of new projects,...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

How to end energy poverty and reach net-zero emissions post-COVID-19

The world is not making enough progress to meet SDG 7 which is "ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all";. More than 750 million people have no access to electricity and global renewable energy adoption remains low;. Economic plans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic offer...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Chile and Germany join forces to develop viable green hydrogen projects

Chile’s Minister of Energy Juan Carlos Jobet and German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier signed a joint declaration on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on green hydrogen. As part of the collaboration, a green hydrogen working group will be created as part of the Chilean-German Energy Association (AEE) to identify viable green hydrogen projects, facilitate the development of supply chains abroad, share knowledge and experiences in terms of safety standards and procedures. The partnership also aims to advance the development of certification systems for low carbon emissions and promote the joint development of research, pilot and demonstration projects. Altmaier referred to the H2 Global program, a German government initiative that seeks to import green hydrogen and support electrolyzer projects abroad. He added that cooperation with Chile was important because Germany's major energy sector players were seeking new trade routes for imports of green hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. Also on Tuesday, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a video conference. According to the Chilean government, one of the focuses was the development of clean energy sources and green hydrogen. In December, the German ministry announced its support for Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF), the first eFuels project to be developed in Chile, which consists of the generation and use of green hydrogen to produce methanol and gasoline. The German government will support the project with €8.2 million ($ 9.76 million) through Siemens Energy.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Unrelenting coal demand poses challenge to climate goals

Coal prices across Asia are surging to records, underscoring a challenge for governments seeking a faster energy transition: the dirtiest of fuels they're racing to phase out is enjoying booming demand. Power plants are rushing to secure adequate electricity supplies as a hot summer adds to demand from the region's...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Renewable energy projects create strong tailwind for US steel demand

Upcoming investments in renewable energy projects in the US, particularly offshore wind farms, represent a bullish opportunity for the region's steel sector, according to industry executives. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "There are many offshore wind projects underway that are coming so that...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

‘Decisive’ decade in climate change fight needs lending surge

A surge in private lending for renewable energy projects this decade is key to meeting global targets to limit the rise of temperatures worldwide, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Governments and companies are working to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

National Catholic Reporter Divests From Fossil Fuels

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company has joined the growing group of Catholic organizations that have divested from fossil fuel companies. NCR board chair Jim Purcell announced that NCR has selected Catholic Investment Services (CIS) to manage the company's $12.7 million endowment as of July 1, 2021.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Shell mulling to exit US joint venture with ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly planning to exit Aera Energy, its oil and gas joint venture (JV) with ExxonMobil in the US. The British-Dutch energy giant has informed ExxonMobil about its exit plan, Reuters reported citing four people familiar with the development. Based in the US state of California, the...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

“Green” hydrogen from Shell: electrolysis plant started

Huge amounts of “green” hydrogen are required for the climate-neutral conversion of industry in Germany. The oil and natural gas company Shell has now started production in Wesseling – initially on a small scale. In the presence of North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), a hydrogen electrolysis system went into operation on Friday. It has an output of 10 megawatts and, according to the company, can produce up to 1,300 tons of “green” hydrogen per year. Green hydrogen is obtained with green electricity, coal does not play a role.
Westchester County, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Say Goodbye to Fossil Fuels and Hello to an Eco-Friendly Home

A partnership between New York State and Con Edison makes installing a heat pump an economical and sustainable choice for homeowners. Are you tired of using oil, propane, or gas to heat your home?. If you’re ready give your house the eco-friendly upgrade it deserves, consider installing a heat pump...
Energy IndustrySouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Using fossil fuels is laden with downsides

A recent letter to the editor writer took exception to a previous letter that criticized the long-term benefits of natural gas as an energy source. That pro-gas letter proclaimed natural gas as “clean, efficient and economical.” The latter two qualities, perhaps, but clean is one big stretch. Natural gas is...