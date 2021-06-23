Police death toll from militant attack in Burkina Faso rises to 15

Jihadist terrorism has exploded in the Sahel. It entered the southern shore of the Sahara desert 15 years ago at the hands of Al Qaeda and Boko Haram, but a lot has changed since then. Violence is no longer the monopoly of these two large groups. Tens of katibas, battalions of insurgents identified with the black insignia of the Islamic State, act for free and are sold to the highest bidder. Spanish reporters David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were assassinated along with Irish conservationist Rory Young at the end of April in Burkina Faso amid growing insecurity. The investigation assumes that the attack was the work of the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM, for its acronym in French), linked to Al Qaeda.