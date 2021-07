Do You Have These The Fintech Stocks On Your July Watchlist?. Fintech stocks have been some of the most popular stocks in the stock market today. Fintech is growing and the growth is accelerating as we speak. In many countries, it is almost mandatory to have cashless payment options these days. This is especially true after we were plagued by the global pandemic over the past year. Due to the mode of transmission of COVID-19, consumers would prefer to not use traditional banknotes whenever possible.