Application Note: Small scale extrusion solution for meat analogues
To get consumers to accept meat analogues based on vegetable proteins, it is necessary to improve the mouthfeel of such products. Meat analogues require a certain texture and appearance to feel like real meat in the mouth, and to ensure a similar eating experience. The ideal solution for the mouthfeel challenge is utilizing a twin-screw extruder process to generate a fibrous, structure similar to real meat.www.newfoodmagazine.com