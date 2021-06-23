Skybox Security enables proactive vulnerability remediation across hybrid environments

Critical role of Internet of Things (IoT) in various domains like smart city, healthcare, supply chain and transportation has made them the target of malicious attacks. Past works in this area focused on centralized Intrusion Detection System (IDS), assuming the existence of a central entity to perform data analysis and identify threats. However, such IDS may not always be feasible, mainly due to spread of data across multiple sources and gathering at central node can be costly. Also, the earlier works primarily focused on improving True Positive Rate (TPR) and ignored the False Positive Rate (FPR), which is also essential to avoid unnecessary downtime of the systems. In this paper, we first present an architecture for IDS based on hybrid ensemble model, named PHEC, which gives improved performance compared to state-of-the-art architectures. We then adapt this model to a federated learning framework that performs local training and aggregates only the model parameters. Next, we propose Noise-Tolerant PHEC in centralized and federated settings to address the label-noise problem. The proposed idea uses classifiers using weighted convex surrogate loss functions. Natural robustness of KNN classifier towards noisy data is also used in the proposed architecture. Experimental results on four benchmark datasets drawn from various security attacks show that our model achieves high TPR while keeping FPR low on noisy and clean data. Further, they also demonstrate that the hybrid ensemble models achieve performance in federated settings close to that of the centralized settings.