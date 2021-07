There is beauty in cynicism. T. Hardy Morris knows this. His latest record, The Digital Age of Rome, takes a dark, gritty look at a society on the brink of collapse due to an overload of technology and performative living on social media. Morris captures all the worst parts of ourselves during a year on lockdown when we all spent far too much time glued to screens, ultimately coming away with a greater sense of what’s really important to him. Scrapping the songs he’d demoed for his follow-up to 2018’s Dude, the Obscure, Morris started over, writing about the things he was seeing around him through a lens of dissolution, but with shimmery arrangements of hazy pop rock.