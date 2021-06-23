Cancel
‘7 Little Johnstons’ Fan Calls Out ‘Miss Negative Nancy’ Amber

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 11 days ago
7 Little Johnstons fans know that the current season on TLC brings a lot of negativity from Amber. She clashed with Anna, and her sister Liz actually hates all the tension. Previously, Amber and Trent clashed with Anna many times. Actually, in more recent seasons, it seems that Amber can never find anything positive to say to the kids, except for maybe Liz. When Jonah came home and started telling his parents about his new job, her lip curled up and she instantly went into negative gear. Fed up, one fan called her out for it.

