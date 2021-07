NEW YORK – In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Caribou Biosciences said it is planning a $100 million initial public offering. The firm hasn't yet priced or set a date for the offering, but said it expects that its new shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CRBU once the IPO closes. BofA Securities, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.