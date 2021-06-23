The Minnesota Chamber to sponsor brand marketing

Alexander Shatov/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Chamber offers businesses to market their brand by sponsorship. They promise a reach of more than half a million Minnesotans. They also promise to advertise their brand to powerful and influential business people in the country.

The Chamber was founded in 1908 by a group of business owners in St. Paul. The group discussed every business-related topic. Eventually, their discussion moved toward policies and their effects on businesses. They believed that the business community needed a voice. Thus, their discussion came to fruition as The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. Now, the organization has given a platform to 6,300 companies across Minnesota.

Nichole Mitchell of Allina Health was content with the positive impact The Minnesota Chamber has for her company. She stated that joining The Chamber allowed her "to meet new business contacts, exchange ideas, strengthen existing relationships and enhance the brand with [other] members." She looks forward to doing business with them again.

Alissa Henriksen of Grey Search + Strategy has been a member multiple times. Being a small business owner, Henriksen was thrilled to share her business with other members. She stated that she's able to network and build her brand more frequently through this membership.

Brett Weiss of WSB is a proud sponsor of The Minnesota Chamber. He stated, "WSB has found great value in our partnership with The Minnesota Chamber." The Chamber has allowed his company to develop the WSB Board Room in their office, which not only shows his support but also as a unique branding opportunity.

Any interested sponsors may refer to the sponsorship book provided by The Minnesota Chamber. The book contains future events, ranges, and many other details.

