Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

The Minnesota Chamber to sponsor brand marketing

Posted by 
Paula Carlsen
Paula Carlsen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okY6j_0acppgP100
Alexander Shatov/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Chamber offers businesses to market their brand by sponsorship. They promise a reach of more than half a million Minnesotans. They also promise to advertise their brand to powerful and influential business people in the country.

The Chamber was founded in 1908 by a group of business owners in St. Paul. The group discussed every business-related topic. Eventually, their discussion moved toward policies and their effects on businesses. They believed that the business community needed a voice. Thus, their discussion came to fruition as The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. Now, the organization has given a platform to 6,300 companies across Minnesota.

Nichole Mitchell of Allina Health was content with the positive impact The Minnesota Chamber has for her company. She stated that joining The Chamber allowed her "to meet new business contacts, exchange ideas, strengthen existing relationships and enhance the brand with [other] members." She looks forward to doing business with them again.

Alissa Henriksen of Grey Search + Strategy has been a member multiple times. Being a small business owner, Henriksen was thrilled to share her business with other members. She stated that she's able to network and build her brand more frequently through this membership.

Brett Weiss of WSB is a proud sponsor of The Minnesota Chamber. He stated, "WSB has found great value in our partnership with The Minnesota Chamber." The Chamber has allowed his company to develop the WSB Board Room in their office, which not only shows his support but also as a unique branding opportunity.

Any interested sponsors may refer to the sponsorship book provided by The Minnesota Chamber. The book contains future events, ranges, and many other details.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Paula Carlsen

Paula Carlsen

Minneapolis, MN
52
Followers
60
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Minnesota native at home in the Twin Cities!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Marketing#Minnesotans#Allina Health#Grey Search Strategy#Wsb#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota Statecdrecycler.com

LRS enters Minnesota market with acquisition of Atomic Recycling

Morton Grove, Illinois-based LRS, a leading independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest, has announced its recent acquisition of Minneapolis-based Atomic Recycling, the largest provider of construction and demolition (C&D) recycling and roll-off container services in the Twin Cities. According to a release, financial terms were not...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Restaurant Adds ‘15% Benefits & Equity’ Fee To All Bills

A Minneapolis restaurant has added a new charge to their receipts. It's nothing new as we say various restaurants pass onto consumers COVID-19 fees with food orders in the last year. Broders' Pasta Bar in Minneapolis has added what they call a 'Benefits and Equity' charge to all customer's receipts, 15%, and distributes it to staff in the form of higher hourly wages, paid time off, and health insurance.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Paula Carlsen

Minnesota fisheries and habitat management activities

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — The Department of Natural Resources releases a weekly summary of upcoming fisheries and habitat management activities. Are you new to catfish angling? This webinar will teach you about catfishing on the rivers of Minnesota. Join the session on Wednesday, June 23 at noon, and learn about the channel and flathead catfish equipment, rigging, baits, and places to try for both shore and boat anglers.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Gifts of Grain: How a farmer partners with Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation to benefit the community

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — One farmer in Minnesota donates gifts of grain to the community, proving the point that cash and stocks are not the only ways to support the community. John (not real name) said that it was difficult to find somebody who wanted to handle grain, which was the main reason he started the fund. He had been donating through the grain elevator, but now he is donating grain to Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Former Minnesota Senator Al Franken Going on 15 City Tour

Former Minnesota Senator Al Franken is going on a 15 city tour with a stop in Minneapolis. In true Franken fashion, the tour is called 'The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour', and he said in a tweet, "You’ll laugh and leave hopeful—unless I’m in a bad mood." The tour kicks off on September 18th in Northhampton, MA and will wrap up December 11th in New York City.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Downtown is quiet but Minneapolis' North Loop is rocking

While the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul are desperately trying to bring people back, the bars and restaurants of the North Loop are packed.State of play: The chic Minneapolis neighborhood has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic relatively unscathed.The North Loop lost a handful of restaurants, but stayed mostly open while downtown went quiet. "It's a place that became my default for lunches and happy hour, because most of the restaurants remained open," said Minneapolis Regional Chamber CEO Jonathan Weinhagen.What's happening: Median home sale prices in the North Loop — primarily condos — were up 4.3% between May 2020 and...
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

No Police, No Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is scheduled to happen the end of August through Labor Day. Last year we weren't able to have the fair because of the pandemic, and this year everyone has been looking forward to the state fair as they announced it was happening, with no restrictions to speak of. Of course, they are taking precautions as far as cleaning and sanitation stations scheduled throughout the fair. But, now a new situation has come up and may jeopardize the fair.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Cheapism.com

The Most Unusual and Spectacular Beach in Minnesota

Click here for a complete list of the most unusual beaches in America that are worth a visit. This pink-colored crescent beach also has singing sands that occur when the many flattened stones in the area move and resettle as the waves roll over them, creating a chiming sound. The pink color comes from a stone called pink rhyolite that has been smoothed out, creating a serene space where visitors can also see dragonflies dance across the water.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

This is the Best City to Live in Minnesota

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work is now permanent, and the new dynamic means they are no longer tied to a specific city for their job and can choose a place to live based on other factors, including quality of life -- which varies considerably in the United States.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Historic housing market leaving southern Minnesota buyers frustrated

Local realtors are calling it historic. Homes are getting swept off the market in record time, gathering multiple offers within hours of being listed. Listing prices are noticeably higher than the last time the home sold. Sellers are winning. Buyers are frustrated. Throughout the last year, an inflation storm has...
San Antonio, TXthepennyhoarder.com

J. Crew Needs a Customer Service Rep in San Antonio, Texas ($12/Hour)

Do you live in San Antonio, Texas, and have the ability to work between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. CST? You could become a remote customer service representative for J. Crew. There are part-time and full-time jobs available, but you must be willing to work weekends and holidays. You will also be required to attend three weeks of paid, virtual training from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST, beginning on Aug. 23.