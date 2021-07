In the end, all Roberto Martinez could do at the Allianz Arena was to stare into the distance. Italy, a team in full bloom with unmatched class and, in the waning minutes, old-school cunning, had knocked Belgium’s golden generation out of the tournament. In the aftermath, there was a lot of soul-searching and even some finger-pointing for the Belgians. Should Martinez have reinforced the midfield? Should he have replaced the invisible Thomas Meunier with Yannick Carrasco instead of Nasser Chadli, who limped off after 60 seconds? Should Christian Benteke have been given a chance?