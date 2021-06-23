Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks end listless day on Wall Street mixed as calm returns

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvFWk_0acppL3s00

NEW YORK — (AP) — A listless day on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed on Wednesday, as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 slipped 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84 after earlier meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.34, or 0.2%, to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before. It inched up by 18.46, or 0.1%, to 14,271.73.

The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.

Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.

The super-low rates the Fed has engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have made investing easy for more than a year. They’ve propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal. That’s why the Fed’s announcement triggered an immediate drop for stocks and rise in Treasury yields.

But since then, investors have focused more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials continue to say they see the high inflation sweeping the economy being only a temporary problem.

Before the Fed raises rates for the first time since 2018, it will likely first have to check off several items, investment giant Capital Group said in a recent report.

First, the Fed will announce that it will reduce the bond purchases it’s making to keep longer-term interest rates low. Then it will actually begin tapering, before ending tapering and then signaling that a rate hike is coming.

“That schedule will take time, and Fed officials have made it clear that they will remain patient,” said Capital Group, which runs American Funds, in its midyear outlook.

In the meantime, the economy continues to roar higher, and corporate profits are soaring.

One measure of nervousness among stock investors in the market, known as the VIX, fell about 2%. Earlier in the day, it came close to its lowest level since the pandemic sell-off began in February 2020.

Of course, if the Fed is wrong and higher inflation is longer lasting, the central bank will then have to get more aggressive about raising rates.

The latest data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, which the consumer price index has already said saw year-over-year inflation of 5%.

Bond yields were holding relatively steady following a mixed set of economic data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.48% from 1.47% late Tuesday. The two-year yield held at 0.25%.

Preliminary readings on the economy in June from IHS Markit showed manufacturing is growing at a stronger pace than economists expected, but growth for services industries fell short of forecasts.

Sales of new homes in May also failed to meet economists' forecasts. It was the second straight monthly decline, as surging prices for homes slow activity. Besides a shortage of homes on the market, inflation has also been driving home prices higher because of increased costs for lumber and other building materials.

European markets were mostly lower. The DAX in Germany lost 1.2%, and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.9%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 was nearly unchanged while other markets were stronger. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.8%, and stocks in Seoul gained 0.4%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Nasdaq#Fed#Treasury#Capital Group#American Funds#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#European#Hang Seng#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks, FX gain as Fed rate hike bets ease; peso falls

BENGALURU (July 5): Most Asian stocks and currencies edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility as investors scaled back expectations of an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus following a mixed batch of US jobs data. The US dollar backed down from three-month highs after rate hike bets...
BusinessCNBC

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

While attempting a bounce in Asian and early European trading, by midday in London the greenback had fallen back to its lowest levels since Wednesday. It gained about 0.2% against the kiwi, which sat at $0.7022, traded 0.2% lower at 110.82 yen and fell 0.1% to $1.1876 per euro. U.S....
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Bounced From 92.16

Equities look mixed overall. Dow has moved up further on Friday and has a crucial resistance coming up the 35000-35100 region which will have to be broken to become bullish for a further rise. The US markets are closed today. DAX continues to trade mixed around 15600 and has equal chances to move either ways inside its 15400-15800 range. Nikkei is coming down gradually and can test 28500 and even 28000. Shanghai has declined sharply within its 3500-3625 range and need to see if it can sustain above 3500 in the coming days or not and retain the range. Sensex and Nifty have bounced on Friday and can move up further within their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
BusinessWoonsocket Call

The ETF Portfolio Strategist - Saturday, July 3

Is it time to declare that the fixed-income market is in a new bull market? Or will inflation prove to be more persistent than the Federal Reserve expects, thereby ruining the party? It's unclear, but there’s no doubt that bond prices are on a roll.
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rising pay worries Wall Street

NEW YORK – Everyone would like to get paid more, but the worry on Wall Street is there could be too much of a good thing. Wages are going up for workers across many industries as the economy roars out of the recession. And in terms of inflation, which is the bogeyman for investors right now, a big and sustained gain in wages would be even more dangerous than the price spikes already seen for oil and other commodities.
BusinessDailyFx

Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Inflation, Inelastic Travel Demand – Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast. Japanese Yen weakness slowed in the second quarter, road ahead not easy. A key upside factor for USD/JPY remains a less-dovish Federal Reserve. Inelastic travel demand, vaccination rates may keep US inflation elevated. To read the full...
Stocksfortwaynesnbc.com

Stocks again post records following encouraging jobs data

Stocks are again closing higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The benchmark index gained 0.8% Friday. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Some investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its support for the economy a while longer. Treasury yields were flat to lower.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Dollar 3Q Forecast: Fed's Efforts to Temper Volatility Could Trip Up Greenback

The US Dollar had everything aligned to its favor through the first half of 2021 and yet the currency struggled to gain serious traction. Some may say that the benchmark currency was merely playing out the role of an unwanted safe haven as the capital markets continued their post-pandemic climb, but I don’t believe that to be necessarily the case. The same appetite for return in this speculative environment finds the Greenback in good position to draw capital to trend leaders like the S&P 500 pushing a record high or local yields bolstered by a rising 10-year Treasury as its baseline. The struggle arose from the Federal Reserve’s diligent effort to undermine surprise.
MarketsCNBC

Fed could be a surprise catalyst for the markets in holiday week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data

* Nonfarm payrolls rise more than expected in June. * Virgin Galactic jumps on announcing crewed flight plan. * Didi drops as China to conduct cyber security probe. * Indexes up: Dow 0.47%, S&P 0.70%, Nasdaq 0.71% (Adds prices to mid-afternoon) By Herbert Lash, Medha Singh and Devik Jain. July...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. hits record following robust June employment data

On Friday, Wall St. had closed out the session in a buoyant texture with all three key indices - benchmark S&P 500, trade-sensitive Dow and tech-heavy Nasdaq – wrapping up the session at record closing peak, while the US equity market bellwether S&P 500 had notched the longest streak of record closing highs since the June of 1997.
StocksWashington Post

Equities climb to record as Fed seen remaining supportive

U.S. equities capped a second weekly gain as investors became increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will maintain the supportive monetary policy that has helped drive the market to record highs. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7 percent, with technology stocks leading the way higher. The Nasdaq rallied 1.9 percent, notching...
StocksRegister Citizen

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Champagne flows on Wall Street as Roaring 20s return

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. economy is flying, new jobs are being created in the hundreds of thousands each month, and stocks are trading at their highest levels in history. For the U.S., it's the Roaring Twenties all over again. Wall Street rallied again on Friday, unsurprisingly, following the Labor Department's release on the June jobs report.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Highs; Facebook, Tesla, Nio, Intellia, Didi IPO, OPEC+ In Focus

The stock market rally continued higher for the week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh all-time highs and the Dow also rising solidly. Facebook hit $1 trillion on two antitrust wins, while some other megacap techs had strong weeks. Tesla (TSLA) global deliveries topped 200,000 in Q2, while China EV rivals Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) reported strong sales. All four stocks rose for the week, but are still off highs. Gene-editing stocks soared on a breakthrough from Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA).