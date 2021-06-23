Fighting affiliate scams with anti-fraud mechanisms and strategies
PartnerMatrix CEO Levon Nikoghosyan explains how the company's affiliate marketing software platform can help affiliates and operators steer clear of fraud. The industry (and company) I work in connects stakeholders from two different business sides: casino operators with iGaming affiliates. And in the six years since we’ve been providing a successful affiliate software solution, I’ve gained the expertise to pinpoint the three things that make or break a business in this industry.www.gamingintelligence.com