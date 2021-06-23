This Economy Class Seat Could Mean A More Comfortable Sleep
Basic economy class comfort has remained largely the same for many years. On most airlines, this means remaining in an upright seated position for the entire trip. As vaccination rates rise and travel begins making its way back, airlines are looking for ways to differentiate themselves from the competition, as well as making a little extra cash. A Belgian inventor believes he has a solution that could be a win-win for all.simpleflying.com