Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli, Flavia Pennetta, Jeļena Ostapenko

I'm actually a big fan of a lot of the ones you named. And I think most will end up being multi-slam champions. In general I tend to root for the younger generations to do well and break through for men and women's tennis. But I'm really cheering for them in hopes that they do become the next dominant forces of tennis. I fully understand the sentiment that tennis is less interesting when it's just a rotating carousel of new winners. The dominance of the men's big 3 has brought us many of the most exciting matches and storylines of all time.