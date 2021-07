In 1980 young 'Tommy' got two things: Famous...and Revenge. Tommy became the most famous Coward in country music thanks to the writing of Roger Bowling & Billy Edd Wheeler and the voice of Kenny Rogers. By the time 'Coward of the County' hit the charts, Kenny was already famous as 'The Gambler', his worldwide smash from a year or so before. But this 'Coward' kept Kenny right there at the top of the chart...or should I say chart's...around the world.