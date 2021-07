Spending more time at home during the past 15 months has, for many, also meant spending more time online. Without the ability to browse in store, to shop has been to scroll – and all from the comfort of your own sofa.As if to provide further encouragement, the experience is made even easier by the option of spreading the cost of items over interest-free monthly repayments, with no ongoing obligation. This payment method, known as buy now, pay later (BNPL), has become widespread, with usage rising rapidly in the past year.Widespread, too, is the perception of typical BNPL users. To...