Energy Industry

Enel CEO calls for halt to extraction of new fossil fuels

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – The aggressive use of current technologies can stop the growth of greenhouse gasses by 2030 but we need to stop producing more fossil fuels, the chief executive of Europe’s biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday. “We have to agree that we have to stop the extraction of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enel#Ceo#Europe#Milan
Business Insider

Saudi Arabia Aims To Dominate The Global Hydrogen Market

While Saudi Arabia continues to develop its oil industry, it is not shying away from alternative energy options, with state-owned Aramco now heavily investing in hydrogen technology. Saudi Arabia still leads the world in oil production and exports but following an International Energy Agency (IEA) report earlier this year and...
Energy Industryblogforarizona.net

Climate Scientist Exposes Deceptions by Fossil Fuel Industry

Today, fossil fuel companies are using disinformation and deceptive tactics to block actions against climate change – and keep their profits flowing – according to a leading climate scientist. They are harnessing the anti-science playbooks of the tobacco and gun industry playbooks. Michael Mann, a Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science...
Longview Daily News

Letter: Fossil fuels are not the way forward

The news that Millennium Bulk Terminals and the Kalama ethanol refinery project are officially dead is a great relief to air breathers, but it’s not the end of threats to our county’s environmental health. That’s why it was extremely disappointing to read TDN’s view is to criticize Washington for rejecting those poisonous projects, and call for more industrial development.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Hydropower is the 'forgotten giant' of clean electricity, IEA says

The IEA has said that low-carbon hydro power will need a sweeping policy and investment push to prevent its growth from slowing by 23%. IEA Executive Director Faith Birol has stated that hydropower is the "forgotten giant of clean electricity". However, there are obstacles in the way of new projects,...
spglobal.com

Renewable energy projects create strong tailwind for US steel demand

Upcoming investments in renewable energy projects in the US, particularly offshore wind farms, represent a bullish opportunity for the region's steel sector, according to industry executives. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "There are many offshore wind projects underway that are coming so that...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Shell mulling to exit US joint venture with ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly planning to exit Aera Energy, its oil and gas joint venture (JV) with ExxonMobil in the US. The British-Dutch energy giant has informed ExxonMobil about its exit plan, Reuters reported citing four people familiar with the development. Based in the US state of California, the...
MySanAntonio

Unrelenting coal demand poses challenge to climate goals

Coal prices across Asia are surging to records, underscoring a challenge for governments seeking a faster energy transition: the dirtiest of fuels they're racing to phase out is enjoying booming demand. Power plants are rushing to secure adequate electricity supplies as a hot summer adds to demand from the region's...
Westchester County, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Say Goodbye to Fossil Fuels and Hello to an Eco-Friendly Home

A partnership between New York State and Con Edison makes installing a heat pump an economical and sustainable choice for homeowners. Are you tired of using oil, propane, or gas to heat your home?. If you’re ready give your house the eco-friendly upgrade it deserves, consider installing a heat pump...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Heat wave: Fossil-fuel subsidies

Re: “Pacific Northwest’s record-smashing heat wave primes wildfire, buckles roads; health toll not yet known” [June 28, Local News]:. As we recover from the record-shattering heat wave that broiled the Pacific Northwest, there is increased urgency to convince political leaders to finally enact effective climate policies. At the very least, we could stop giving billions of dollars to the companies that have created the problem in the first place.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Are you a fossil fuel industry insider? We want to hear from you

America’s petroleum giants are facing a wave of lawsuits seeking to hold them accountable for their role in the climate crisis. The lawsuits argue, as has already been well-documented, that the companies knew the harmful impacts of their products but did not acknowledge them to the public, and even lied about them.
The Independent

Clean energy is the future – so why are some investors still supporting the dying fossil fuel economy?

As far as climate action goes, May 2021 was a big deal. The trend towards clean energy and away from fossil fuels exploded. Exxon Mobil, the biggest oil company in America, lost a proxy battle and now three climate activists will sit on its board. A Dutch court set new and stringent rules for energy companies, including Royal Dutch Shell. The German Supreme Court ordered all of Germany to step up its climate game significantly by 2030.The trend is clear. You don’t need to be a professional investor to read these tea leaves and extrapolate these lines. The world is...
power-technology.com

Japan to promote renewable power and reduce fossil fuel imports during 2021-2030

Japan has no grid interconnections with other countries and has to generate power on its own. Prior to the Fukushima disaster, nuclear power was expected to be a dominant source of power, and until 2010 nuclear power contributed nearly 26.4% of annual generation. Following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, the Japanese Government decided to completely abolish nuclear power and replace it with renewable power sources. Although this policy was reversed by then newly elected government in 2012, doubts linger among the public about the safety of nuclear power, forcing the present Japanese Government to avoid coming out in full support of nuclear energy. The cumulative capacity share of nuclear power is expected to drop to 7.5% in 2030 from 8.9% in 2020.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Indian fossil-fuel billionaire to invest $10.1B in clean energy

India’s most valuable company by market value is investing $10.1 billion in clean energy. Enel Russia launches a 90 megawatt wind farm in western Russia. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy Industryirei.com

The ‘hard-to-decarbonize’: Some economic sectors still heavily reliant on fossil fuels

Up to $3 trillion of infrastructure investment may be needed by 2030, and up to $20 trillion by 2050 to develop the “hydrogen economy,” according to a report by QIC. The report, titled Gathering Pace: Infrastructure opportunities in the hydrogen economy, notes that although significant progress has been made globally to reduce carbon emissions from electricity generation, there has been very little progress in reducing carbon emissions from transport and heavy industrial uses — sectors that collectively account for more than 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. These sectors continue to rely on fossil fuels, and although hydrogen demand from industrial users has grown exponentially in the previous few decades, it is currently manufactured almost entirely from coal and natural gas.
Environmentmadison

It's time to move past fossil fuels -- Tanace Matthiesen

We can’t make meaningful progress on climate change if we continue using fossil fuels. If we do nothing, climate change will wreak havoc on our communities. In Wisconsin, we’ll see increased flooding, crop damage and loss, increased air pollution, dangerously hot days and more. We have made a lot of...
kitco.com

ABP pension fund says it won't end fossil fuel investments for now

AMSTERDAM, June 25 (Reuters) - ABP, the largest Dutch pension fund with 509 billion euros in assets, said on Friday "directly exiting" fossil fuel investments is not the solution to environmental concerns. After a gathering in Amsterdam of fund participants who are concerned its investment policies are not environmentally minded...