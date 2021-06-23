Enel CEO calls for halt to extraction of new fossil fuels

Japan has no grid interconnections with other countries and has to generate power on its own. Prior to the Fukushima disaster, nuclear power was expected to be a dominant source of power, and until 2010 nuclear power contributed nearly 26.4% of annual generation. Following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, the Japanese Government decided to completely abolish nuclear power and replace it with renewable power sources. Although this policy was reversed by then newly elected government in 2012, doubts linger among the public about the safety of nuclear power, forcing the present Japanese Government to avoid coming out in full support of nuclear energy. The cumulative capacity share of nuclear power is expected to drop to 7.5% in 2030 from 8.9% in 2020.