Market Insight: GXO Logistics – a leap of joy into the future

By Gavin van Marle, Alessandro Pasetti
theloadstar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe separation of GXO Logistics from XPO Logistics, expected to take place in the third quarter via a tax-free spin-off to XPO shareholders, could well be a transformational event in transport and logistics (T&L). Provisionally, call it a breakthrough – for several structural reasons – if market conditions don’t spoil...

