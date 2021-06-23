Market Insight: GXO Logistics – a leap of joy into the future

The pandemic has accelerated transformation at light speed over the past year and one of the biggest shifts coming out of all that change has been the migration of product-driven brands to as-a-Service organizations. Today, whether you are selling a car, cloud services, or a hamburger, you ultimately must not only get someone to transact with your brand, but subscribe to it. To do this, be it in a B2B or B2C context, you’ve got to do two things really well: know your customer in ways that foster 1:1 commercial intimacy and demonstrate value to them that makes them want you to be a part of their daily lives.