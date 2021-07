They didn't know it at the time, but Terrell Davis and his 1998 Broncos' defeated the blueprint of what would become the greatest run of success in NFL history. After largely coasting through the regular season to the tune of a 14-2 record, the defending champion Broncos throttled Dan Marino and the Dolphins in the divisional round, 38-3. But in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos found themselves trailing the Jets 10-0 three minutes into the second half. After being befuddled by defensive coordinator Bill Belichick's defense for over 30 minutes, Denver's offense woke up on a 47-yard completion from John Elway to Ed McCaffrey. The play opened the floodgates for 23 unanswered points en route to Denver's second consecutive Super Bowl berth. The Broncos then successfully defended their title, routing the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.