Remember When Waylon Jennings Scored His First No. 1 Hit?

By Sterling Whitaker
 15 days ago
Waylon Jennings had already had a long and varied career in the music business by the time he scored his first No. 1 hit. The groundbreaking Outlaw Country singer, songwriter and guitarist reached the top of the charts for the first time with a song titled "This Time" on June 22, 1974.

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

