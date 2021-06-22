Remember When Waylon Jennings Scored His First No. 1 Hit?

Grandson of Waylon Jennings performs in St. Regis Falls Friday. ST. REGIS FALLS — Dog Town Cadillac, featuring vocalist (Jennifer) JJ Raymond will perform Friday night at the American Legion Band Shell starting at 7:15. This is a band that runs on the fusing of rock and country music to produce a sound that gets your feet tapping and blood flowing. Following Dog Town Cadillac, will be Whey Jennings, Waylon Jennings’ grandson. Whey’s grandfather, the legendary Waylon Jennings and grandmother Jessi Colter both had major success in the major music charts for decades. Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer” with a voice as big as Texas, it says on his web site. Jennings is the oldest son of his mother Katherine and father Terry Jennings. Whey has always had a deep love for music since the first time he stepped foot on stage.