Fuse Media launches streamer

By Oli Hammett
c21media.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS cablenet Fuse Media has launched its own streaming service called Fuse+ on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, with a full launch on more platforms planned for later this year. Fuse+ is the fourth service the company has launched this year after being taken over in November by an internal Latinx management group led by Miguel Roggero.

www.c21media.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Amazon Fire Tv#Cablenet Fuse Media#Amazon Fire Tv#Latinx#Sex Sells#Big Freedia#Fuse Backstage#Fuse Sweat#Latino
