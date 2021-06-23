Fuse Media launches streamer

Visionary founders Brock Pierce, James Heckman and David Bailey have been the architects behind some of the world’s most important digital innovations and ecosystems, including global currency, digital media and advertising technology, reaching and changing the lives of millions, while creating billions in lasting value for investors and consumers. The trio now plan to combine their experience, relationships and innovative technical talent to empower, finance, distribute and monetize hundreds of the world’s top political and crypto/blockchain journalists, activists and passionate news producers. The tie to cryptocurrency will eventually be technical and structural, as the founders assert it as not just technology but a political movement towards privacy, self-sustainability and true liberty.