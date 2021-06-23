Heat and humidity return but some relief may be in sight

It is going to be a hot and humid Monday with temperatures pushing well into the 90s in the afternoon. We'll have plenty of sunshine around, but I also think we're going to notice that muggy feeling much more in the afternoon. We'll stay in the 90s on Tuesday and keep the sunshine for the day. While I can't rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm, most if not all of us will stay dry. Expect more clouds to mix in on Wednesday as well as another stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. If we can avoid some rain during the day, we'll have another shot at reaching 90, but looks like most of us will stay in the 80s. Showers and storms will become more scattered by Thursday with highs falling back into the upper 80s.