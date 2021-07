In its heart, it’s a television channel from the 1980s. In actuality, Channel 99 – premiering at the Whiteside on June 26 – is a movie. There are certain venues which are simply correct for a particular kind of film. The Lon Chaney Phantom of the Opera should be enjoyed in a cavernous, opulent movie palace like our own Whiteside Theater, ideally with a live musician playing a Wurlitzer organ. I Spit On Your Grave should be experienced at a drive-in on a Summer night with the crackle of bad audio. Bikers Versus The Undead should be absorbed in your living room, watching a VHS cassette where ‘be kind rewind’ never occurs to you after the credits roll.