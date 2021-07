When I moved into the Cowboy State I knew the adventures were going to be great. On the 4th of July I was able to take my adventures on the road to Gillette, Wyoming. This adventure was a little different than my previous journeys. I went to visit an old friend who is retired U.S. Army who served this country for nearly 25 years and the last few in Gillette as a recruiter. To be able to spend Independence Day with my lifelong friend who knows what summer in Iraq and Afghanistan feels like was truly an amazing adventure. We spent a large part of the after noon celebrating our freedoms at the Gillette Gun Club making sure our firearms were working correctly, followed by another American tradition smoking & grilling LOTS of meat!