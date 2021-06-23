Cancel
BBC preps VR, home improvement for daytime

c21media.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK pubcaster the BBC has unveiled a raft of daytime commissions for BBC1 and BBC2, including an interior design series that uses virtual reality. For BBC1, Lion TV-produced Virtually Home (working title) sees people visualise their dream designs in VR before implementing them in real life, aided by leading UK interior designers including Karen Livingstone and Russell Sage.

