BBC preps VR, home improvement for daytime

An interview with Karsten Lund, Managing Director at Light Brick Studios and Creative Director on LEGO Builder’s Journey. Founded by The LEGO Group in hopes of creating new and original virtual products, Light Brick Studios set out on a mission: to build more beloved video games revolving around the company’s globally iconic bricks. LEGO Builder’s Journey from Light Brick Studios initially premiered on Apple Arcade to critical acclaim as it took home plenty of accolades throughout 2019’s award season for mobile titles. Two years since its launch, the game has finally broken from its exclusivity chains and has made its way to both the Nintendo Switch and Steam. Goomba Stomp had the chance to interview Karsten Lund, the Managing Director at Light Brick Studios and Creative Director on LEGO Builders Journey, after the launch of the game’s latest ports. In our interview with Lund, the director touched on subjects of diversity, creativity, staying true to the LEGO brand, and more.