Netflix lines up animated comedy trio

c21media.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has ordered three animated comedy series for kids and families to be produced with Atomic Cartoons, Boat Rocker Studios and Reel FX Originals. Dogs in Space is set in the not-so-distant future, when genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race.

www.c21media.net
