Job 1920, Circulation Customer Service Representative - The Union Full Time Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days ago. The customer service representative at The Union is an essential position in the growth and retention of our readership. The satisfaction of our audience is crucial to the success of all other departments at The Union. The levels below are designed to give some structure to the expectations of the position. Within each level, progressive improvement is expected. Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application.