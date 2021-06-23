News Brief: Biden Agenda, Military Justice System, Britney Spears

The debate over whether to get rid of the filibuster, a fundamental part of the legislating process, is now in clear focus. Right. So here's the background. Senate Republicans yesterday unanimously blocked a voting rights bill. Democrats say the legislation is necessary to prevent some states' efforts to make it more difficult for people to vote. But the bill died before it was even debated, which means Democrats really only have one option left if they want to get this legislation through. They have to get rid of the filibuster, which would eliminate the need for bipartisanship.