BBC orders fast-food, design contests

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned factual entertainment series for BBC1, BBC2 and BBC3, including competitions featuring interior designers and fast-food takeaways. BBC1 is adding two further seasons of Interior Design Masters, which initially ran on BBC2. Fronted by British comedian and chatshow host Alan Carr, the series sees 10 up-and-coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a contract with a prestigious commercial client.

