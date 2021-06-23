Cancel
Saugerties, NY

This Can Happen To You If You Don’t Use Crosswalk in New York

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police allege a 71-year-old man walking in the Hudson Valley caused a two-car crash. On Sunday around 12:15 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Market Street in the Village of Saugerties. The investigation by police established that a 71-year-old man walked across Market Street, directly into the path of a 2021 Kia, which caused the driver to abruptly stop to avoid striking the man.

