Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby to star in Suddenly

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to lead the cast of the survival thriller 'Suddenly'. The pair are attached to star in the movie that will be written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain. The movie is based on Isabelle Autissier's French novel 'Soudain Seuls' and follows a couple...

www.mdjonline.com
