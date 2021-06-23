Cancel
Wild High-Speed Chase in Hudson Valley Ends With Car in River

By Bobby Welber
 11 days ago
A woman fleeing police at a high speed in the Hudson Valley had to be rescued after she intentionally drove into a river, police say. On Monday around 8 p.m., Officer Andrew Dillinger of the Port Jervis Police Department was monitoring traffic and conducting speed enforcement on East Main Street near the Port Jervis Middle School when he allegedly observed a gray Chrysler sedan heading east on East Main Street traveling 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.

