'Woven Together' finds connection, beauty

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art Renewal Center (ARC), announced today a groundbreaking, first ever, online auction for Important 21st Century Realism hosted on Sothebys.com. Open for bidding online from July 16 - July 26, 2021, this sale entitled Contemporary Realism: Important 21st Century Works, consists of 28 lots featuring a carefully selected group of winners and high-ranking finalists from the largest competition in the world for Representational Art. ARC, a 501C3, non-profit educational foundation, and leader of the revival of Realism in Contemporary Art, received 4,941 entries from 83 countries and spanning six continents to their 15th International ARC Salon Competition. In person viewing will be available at Sotheby's NY during these same dates in conjunction with the 15th International ARC Salon Exhibition; a total of 91 Contemporary Representational works to be on view. The public opening will be held on July 17, from 11am to 3pm. Please RSVP to attend this event. The works represent a diverse grouping of artists of different ethnicities, genders and backgrounds from around the world. Starting as only a murmur in the 1980's, the 21st Century Representational Art Movement has grown exponentially along with interest and demand. It is anticipated that this public sale for Important 21st Century Realism hosted by Sotheby's will be the first of many.