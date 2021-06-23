Cancel
'Woven Together' finds connection, beauty

By Jeannette Boner
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Museum of Wildlife Art has spun together an exhibit that surely will please and surprise. “Woven Together: Art and Arachnids” opens Saturday. Celebrating our eight-legged friends in the spider family, the new exhibit features incredible artwork by not only professional artists from around the region but also by budding K-12 masters from schools and children’s programs in the area.

www.jhnewsandguide.com
