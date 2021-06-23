Looking Back
•Citing people and fire problems, the Bridger-Teton National Forest decided to close the Black Canyon and Trail Creek area at the foot of Teton Pass to overnight camping. • With less than 25% of Teton County’s registered voters casting ballots, incumbent Ralph Gill and rancher Joyce Lucas were elected to two seats on the St. John’s District Hospital Board. Dr. Maxine Cammarn, an incumbent whose position on the board was being challenged in court as a conflict of interest, came in third.www.jhnewsandguide.com