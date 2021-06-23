Cyber Group adapts Final Fantasy game

INTERmission it is like a mirror in which everything experienced just over a year ago is reflected, which now comes to PS5 under the title of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade or the hand of a free update that does not include the new episode. In the DLC we can see reproduced all the successes of the original, as well as some of its errors. The difference? The size, rather, it is a small mirror, one with the exact curvature to miniaturize the vast image that last year’s Remake represents, introducing all its essence in the space provided by the hours (between 4 and 10) that we Yuffie and Sonon’s adventure can last. If the return of the franchise turned out to be a feast, this is a snack, a humble meal that serves to calm the hunger that occurs between noon and dinner time, which is consumed without ceremony. It is a sandwich that you eat up while you do other things, hardly stopping to rest the intake, like a freelance. In my case, the end has left me thinking about the good aftertaste it has left me and also, by not overeating, indigestion is ruled out. Maybe that’s why I’ve been wanting more.