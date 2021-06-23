Cancel
Video Games

Cyber Group adapts Final Fantasy game

By Nico Franks
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance’s Cyber Group Studios is adapting the successful video game Final Fantasy IX, marking the first time the franchise has been turned into an animated series. Cyber Group has secured an exclusive option agreement with Japan’s Square Enix to adapt the game and will produce the series in its studios in Paris and Roubaix.

