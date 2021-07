PICTURED: Ashley Osler and Buddy Wilds star as Claire and Russel in Family Furniture. Photo courtesy Lisa Angle/Ninety Degrees Media. After more than a year, it felt wonderful to be in a theater again. The excitement was palpable at the Ojai Art Center Theater (Ojai ACT) for the performance of A.R. Gurney’s Family Furniture (running through July 18). The theater itself appeared to have undergone a spring cleaning. The center, founded in 1939, had the air of an ingenue, fresh-faced and ready for her close-up. As for the people gathered — audience and Ojai ACT folk alike — the tone was blissful and grateful with a hint of relief. It felt like seeing old friends again, even if some of the friends were strangers.