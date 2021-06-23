Top 10 books of everyday social anthropology

“I AM BEGGING: Let me be lonely but not invisible,” writes Natalie Diaz in “American Arithmetic.” This poem — like so much of Diaz’s extraordinary work — becomes a radical act of making visible through verse not only the poet, but many of the people whom America has tried to erase from the pages of its history. From her first book, When My Brother Was an Aztec, to her latest, Postcolonial Love Poem, Diaz’s poetry declares through a rich range of forms what it is to be Mojave and Mexican in today’s America, as well as what it is to be a sister, a lover, a friend, a poet, and the multitude of other identities Diaz, like so many of us, holds within her. At the same time, she requires her readers to interrogate the myths we grew up with as Americans, now that many of the questions surrounding race and oppression that have plagued the country’s past and present are becoming central to conversations about the future.