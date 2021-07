Leicester City have received a boost in the apparent quest to sign James Tarkowski, whilst Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up Wesley Fofana. That’s right – there has been a fairly significant change in the situation of Burnley’s Tarkowski, an underrated player who earns the rather retro labeling of centre-half in a complementary sense. You see, Tarkowski is the type of throwback in defence who embodies the tough former game. Not to mention as well as embracing modern techniques and styling.