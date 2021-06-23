The Food Group encourages people to fight against hunger through Food & Cash Drive

Joel Muniz/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — According to The Food Group, Food and Cash Drive Toolkit book, food and cash drive is a partnership that drives towards the end of hunger. The organization encourages people to donate food and cash to share with people in need.

The organization shares its concern around its community. More Minnesotans are growing hungrier every year. And a third of the population lack access to healthy food.

To fight the hunger in the community, The Food Group started providing nutritious foods to their hunger-relief partners. Many of them are in many places in the Twin Cities.

The organization aims to collect healthy food. Their food shelf partners, meal programs, and mobile food shelves will receive them for free.

The organization encourages people to collect funds for the group. The funds are used to purchase wholesale bulk products. Which will eventually be shared with people in need. Especially around the place where they operate, which is the Twin Cities.

The organization advises donators to donate healthier foods. They have specified the best foods to donate in their books. They appreciate foods that are low in fat and sodium, high in protein, and nutritious. Some of the examples are canned fruits, canned chicken, cereals, and many more.

The organization encourages many communities in the neighborhood to join the fight. They'll provide them with donations tools whenever needed.

The group has provided online and offline means to assist cash donators. They have an online giving page to collect funds and boxes to collect money.

The organization also has supported food donation actions. They'll provide the donators with collection bins and coordinate transportation for their drive.

