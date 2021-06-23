6 grilling tips for tasty summer BBQ

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's nothing worse than getting all your barbecue supplies prepped and ready just for it to start raining as soon as you spark up the grill. Though nothing can emulate the smoky char of a flame-grilled burger, this grill pan comes pretty close. If rain forces you to grill inside this summer, why not be prepared? With the help of Staub, a cast-iron-powerhouse that knows a thing or two about restaurant-quality cookware, you can be. Right now, its 10-inch grill pan is over 50% off for Prime Day, so there's no better time to stock up on one. Rain or shine, this pan can crank out crispy burgers or perfectly grilled vegetables that will rival those grilled outside.